NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.50 148.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5453 2.5387 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0285 3.0227 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.65 17.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 91.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0313 1.1185 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3725 3.3875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9300 10.9100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7950 7.5750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3295 6.3025

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7039 0.6826

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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