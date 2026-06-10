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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 10, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.50 148.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5453 2.5387
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0285 3.0227
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.65 17.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 91.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0313 1.1185
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 4.0000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3725 3.3875
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9300 10.9100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7950 7.5750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3295 6.3025

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7039 0.6826

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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