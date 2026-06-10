NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2518
|1.2518
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|148.50
|148.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5453
|2.5387
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.0285
|3.0227
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4950
|0.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.65
|17.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.69
|91.19
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0313
|1.1185
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|433.75
|432.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9800
|4.0000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.3725
|3.3875
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|323.70
|323.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9300
|10.9100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7950
|7.5750
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7854
|0.7854
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.3295
|6.3025
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7039
|0.6826
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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