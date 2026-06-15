NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2329 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2329 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 149.00 148.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5670 2.6333 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0513 3.1144 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.40 90.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1300 1.0997 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 432.25 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4050 3.3100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 316.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0000 10.9800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.4825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7670

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2590 6.4305

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6949 0.6994

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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