Want to Cash In Your Coins? Your Bank May Be the Best Place

Coins and cash still remain a significant part of the economy even as easy, low-contact options like tap-to-pay have risen.…

Coins and cash still remain a significant part of the economy even as easy, low-contact options like tap-to-pay have risen. The United States Mint produced about 7.9 billion circulating coins in 2025, a 35.8% increase from the year before. The Mint stopped producing pennies in 2025, and pennies accounted for more than half of all coins produced.

If the swear jar is overflowing or you’re looking to cash in that piggy bank, here’s how to do it.

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Yes, You Can Deposit Coins at Your Bank

Most banks or credit unions will accept rolled coins from customers, but some may charge a fee for the service.

Some banks, such as Wells Fargo, will exchange rolled coins for customers without a fee. Wells Fargo says it also offers free coin wrappers.

Check your bank’s policy. Certain credit unions and community banks still have coin-counting machines. The majority of large banks, such as Bank of America, Chase and Capital One, do not have coin-counting machines for their customers anymore, though you can still receive coin wrappers.

Hyperion Bank in Philadelphia has a coin-counting machine that is free for customers and charges a 5% fee for noncustomers. A husband and wife competed to see who could save the most coins and brought them to the bank; their change added up to $429.13.

“The husband won — he had saved the most coins,” says Lee Green, former vice president, chief retail officer at Hyperion Bank.

Because they did not have an account at the bank, they opened one to waive the coin-counting fee, which would have amounted to $21.46.

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Where Can You Cash In Coins for Free?

You can check at not only your own bank but also these places about converting your change into cash without paying fees:

— Credit unions. Many have machines that can quickly count your coins and provide you an accurate total in cash. Nonmembers may be able to use them for a fee typically smaller than alternatives like Coinstar, or for free.

— Local community banks. Customers of JBT Bank, for example, have free use of coin-counting machines.

[Read: Best Savings Accounts.]

What Are Your Alternatives to Cashing In Coins at a Bank?

If you don’t want to roll coins and take them to your bank, you can use coin-counting machines at grocery stores and other retailers for a fee. The one you’ve likely seen is Coinstar, with about 24,000 kiosks worldwide, but the Florida grocery chain Publix also has its own machines.

Coinstar. Fees vary by location, but you’ll pay a service fee up to 12.9% plus a $0.99 transaction fee if you turn your coins into cash. You won’t pay a fee if you opt for an e-gift card to one of more than 20 stores and restaurants, like Starbucks or Southwest Airlines. You can also donate your coins to charity without a fee. Coinstar used to offer Amazon gift cards, but no longer does.

Coinstar partners with a number of banks and credit unions so you can have your cashed-in coins deposited directly into your checking account. The fees for this are lower, too. In December 2025 U.S. Bank announced a new partnership with Coinstar, making it the largest partner bank by far.

Publix. The Florida-based grocery chain has its own machines that will count your coins and provide you a receipt to redeem for cash at the customer service counter. Fees could be around 10% of your transaction, but check your store for details.

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Want to Cash In Your Coins? Your Bank May Be the Best Place originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/03/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information