Ulta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $340.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $7.74.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.90 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $28.36 to $28.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULTA

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