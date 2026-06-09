Trump Accounts: What Are They and Should You Invest?

For decades, financial advisors have emphasized a simple principle: Time is one of the most powerful forces in investing. The…

For decades, financial advisors have emphasized a simple principle: Time is one of the most powerful forces in investing. The earlier money is invested, the greater the potential impact of compound growth. As America celebrates its independence on July 4, Trump Accounts will seek to capitalize on that principle by giving families another tool to help their children start a journey toward financial independence.

Eligible American children will be given an investment account at birth. Supporters of the program view it as a groundbreaking effort to encourage wealth creation and financial literacy. Critics acknowledge the potential benefits but caution families to understand the limitations before committing additional savings.

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Are Trump Accounts worth pursuing? Let’s take a look:

— What are Trump Accounts?

— What happens when a Trump Account holder becomes an adult?

— The case for investing in Trump Accounts.

— Building a culture of ownership.

— Reasons for caution with Trump Accounts.

— Why the U.S. stock requirement matters.

— Uncertainty about the transfer of account responsibility.

— Philanthropic impact.

— Should families participate in Trump Accounts?

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts created through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) passed in July 2025. These accounts are available to children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, who are U.S. citizens with valid Social Security numbers.

Qualifying newborns receive a government-funded contribution of $1,000 in a diversified stock market index fund invested primarily in American companies. Family members, friends and employers may add up to $5,000 annually, subject to program rules. Certain charitable organizations and government entities, including tribes, may also contribute on a class basis.

What Happens When a Trump Account Holder Becomes an Adult?

The account remains invested throughout childhood, allowing assets to potentially grow over many years before the beneficiary gains access. Unlike traditional IRAs, they do not require the child to have earned income to make contributions. However, when the account holder reaches age 18, the account is generally treated like an IRA. The account holder may continue contributing money subject to IRA rules and earned income requirements. Early withdrawals before age 59½ follow traditional IRA guidelines, so state and federal income tax rules apply, plus the account holder may be subject to a 10% additional tax. Exceptions for higher education expenses or a first home purchase may apply.

The Case for Investing in Trump Accounts

The strongest argument in favor of Trump Accounts is simple: time. Most investors begin saving after they’re well into adulthood. Trump Accounts provide the opportunity for investments to begin growing from the earliest stage of life.

Consider a hypothetical example: A child who only receives the initial $1,000 investment from the government at birth could potentially have an account worth $6,000 by age 18. If a family maximized contributions each year over the same period, the account could be worth $271,000. If a child chooses to continue fully funding the account after gaining control at age 18, historical S&P 500 returns suggest they could potentially retire early at age 55 with up to $13 million in the bank.

While future returns are never guaranteed and the stock market does not rise in a straight line, history demonstrates that long-term participation in broadly diversified equity markets has often rewarded patient investors.

The concept of Trump Accounts reflects a growing interest among policymakers in expanding asset ownership and encouraging long-term investment habits. At age 18, control of the assets transfers automatically to the child, creating opportunities to continue investing for retirement, assist with college tuition, help make a home down payment or even help start a business.

Building a Culture of Ownership

Beyond the financial benefits, Trump Accounts may help address another challenge: financial literacy. Many Americans receive little formal instruction about investing, capital markets or wealth accumulation. A child who grows up knowing that an investment account exists in his or her name may develop a stronger understanding of saving, ownership and long-term financial planning.

Rather than entering adulthood with no financial assets, eligible children may begin adult life with an investment portfolio that has benefited from years of market participation. This shift in mindset may ultimately prove as valuable as the account balance itself.

Reasons for Caution With Trump Accounts

Despite the potential advantages, Trump Accounts are not a perfect solution. One important consideration is flexibility. Unlike traditional savings accounts, these investments are intended for long-term growth. Families generally should not view these accounts as sources of emergency funds or short-term liquidity. Households with limited reserves may be better served by building emergency savings first.

Market risk also deserves careful consideration. Although diversified index funds have historically generated attractive long-term returns, stock market investments involve volatility. Account values will rise and fall over time, sometimes significantly. No government program can eliminate the risks associated with investing, and families should understand that future account balances may be higher or lower than projections suggest.

Opportunity cost is another factor. Every dollar contributed to a Trump Account is a dollar that cannot be used elsewhere. That’s not just on the macroeconomic, government-funding level; it applies to individual families as well:

— For some households, retirement accounts may deserve higher priority, especially when employer matching contributions are available.

— Others may prefer education-focused savings plans such as 529 accounts, which may provide greater flexibility for college funding objectives.

— Families carrying high-interest consumer debt may find that paying down those obligations first generates a more certain financial benefit than making additional investment contributions.

For all of these reasons, families considering a Trump Account may want to also partner with a professional financial advisor and complete a comprehensive financial plan to know if funding a Trump Account is the right choice at this time.

Why the U.S. Stock Requirement Matters

One unique aspect of Trump Accounts is that investment choices are intentionally limited. Account assets must be invested in low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broad U.S. stock market indexes.

The goal for doing so is twofold:

— It encourages disciplined, long-term investing while minimizing costs and reducing speculation.

— It reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to investing in American companies.

Some critics may view the limited choices as restrictive. However, many financial professionals have consistently recommended broad market index investing as a practical approach for beginning investors.

Uncertainty About the Transfer of Account Responsibility

While the parent or guardian controls the account in the early years, ultimately, the account will transfer to the child when they turn 18 years of age.

Some young adults will use the funds responsibly to build a stronger financial future for education, entrepreneurship or a home purchase. Others may consider this sudden wealth a golden ticket to unrestrained and unwise spending. Families should recognize both realities when determining how much additional capital they wish to contribute over time.

These accounts also create a real-world opportunity for parents to teach their children how patience, compound growth and consistent investing can transform modest contributions into meaningful wealth.

Philanthropic Impact

Another unique aspect of the Trump Accounts is the level of private-sector support they have attracted.

The first to step up were Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies Inc. (ticker: DELL), and his wife, Susan, who announced a landmark $6.25 billion commitment, providing $250 seed deposits for up to 25 million children who were otherwise too old to qualify for the federal newborn contribution. Their initiative focuses on children living in ZIP codes where median family income is $150,000 or less.

The Dell contribution effectively created a second tier of seed funding and signaled to other philanthropists that large-scale private participation could play a major role in expanding financial ownership among American children.

Soon thereafter, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara, announced a 75 million commitment focused on 300,000 children in Connecticut. About 60 companies, foundations, individuals and states have since enhanced the program through direct contributions or matching contributions for their employees’ children.

Should Families Participate in Trump Accounts?

Even before the first government-funded deposits arrive on July 4, nearly 6 million American children have already been enrolled in Trump Accounts, signaling strong early interest in the nation’s newest wealth-building initiative.

Any investment account that begins with funding provided by an outside source deserves full consideration. Even families that choose not to make additional contributions may still benefit from long-term growth on the initial deposit.

That does not mean every family should maximize contributions immediately. The decision should be evaluated annually alongside retirement planning, emergency reserves, debt management and education funding objectives.

The Bottom Line

In a time when the need for financial literacy has never been greater, Trump Accounts represent an ambitious attempt to expand investment ownership and encourage long-term wealth creation among future generations. The program’s greatest strength is its ability to harness time. A child who begins investing at birth benefits from a time horizon that few adults can match.

At the same time, families should approach the accounts with realistic expectations. Market risk remains. Alternative savings vehicles may offer advantages depending on individual circumstances. Long-term restrictions and eventual beneficiary control deserve careful consideration.

For eligible families, the most prudent approach is to understand both the opportunities and limitations, then determine whether Trump Accounts fit within a broader strategy for building financial security.

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Trump Accounts: What Are They and Should You Invest? originally appeared on usnews.com