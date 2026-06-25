The 10 Most Valuable Car Companies in the World

Not long ago, with electric vehicle adoption topping 20%, it seemed like automakers’ biggest hurdle was simply getting bigger and…

Not long ago, with electric vehicle adoption topping 20%, it seemed like automakers’ biggest hurdle was simply getting bigger and better EVs to market cheap enough to compete with Chinese brands. They misread consumer enthusiasm.

Automakers had spent hundreds of billions retooling factories, accelerating battery research, expanding EV lineups and building out charging networks. That investment ran headlong into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law in July 2025, which accelerated the phase-out of federal EV subsidies. Buyers balked at vehicles priced above $50,000 without government help. Investors stopped rewarding EV ambition and started demanding sustainable profits. The industry could not deliver both at once.

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Competition from Chinese Automakers

China compounded the pain. With lower production costs and aggressive pricing, Chinese automakers seized meaningful share in the world’s largest auto market. But as prices fell, so did margins, trapping the entire Asian auto sector in a relentless, self-cannibalizing price war. U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs then reshuffled the deck, catching Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) and General Motors Co. (GM) in a relative tailwind while Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF) and BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) shed a combined $45.8 billion in market capitalization. The Chinese firms responded with even deeper price cuts, a play that backfired badly.

Across the board, automakers doubled down on hybrids, widened powertrain choice and trimmed costs through innovation and supply-chain restructuring. Affordability and connectivity were supposed to define 2025. Survival has defined 2026. At the halfway point, Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF), Ford Motor Co. (F) and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC: POAHY) have clawed their way back onto the leaderboard, displacing Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MARUTI.NS), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.DE), better known as BMW, in the process.

Here are the 10 most valuable automakers by market capitalization in June 2026:

COMPANY MARKET CAPITALIZATION* POSITION CHANGE** 1. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) $1.4 trillion ? 0 2. Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) $198 billion ? 0 3. BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) $111.6 billion ? 1 4. Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF) $87.2 billion Returning 5. Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF) $75.2 billion ? 2 6. General Motors Co. (GM) $71.2 billion ? 1 7. Ferrari NV (RACE) $60.7 billion ? 1 8. Ford Motor Co. (F) $55.8 billion Returning 9. Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: MBGYY) $49.3 billion ? 2 10. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC: POAHY) $48.2 billion Returning

*As of June 23, 2026.

**Since last article update on Dec. 2, 2025.

10. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC: POAHY)

Stuttgart, Germany-based Porsche’s legacy began with the 356 in 1948 and is defined by the legendary 911. Returning at No. 10, the company still trades below its 2022 initial public offering (IPO) valuation after group operating profits collapsed 92% in 2025 to $470 million. New CEO Michael Leiters cut to the chase: “Porsche has to make money with fewer cars.” However, his plan to shore up margins through job cuts and a focus on high-end models has not reassured analysts as to the path forward, especially to win back tech-savvy Chinese buyers. Brand strength endures as J.D. Power’s 2026 Customer Service Index ranks its dealerships No. 1 for the second-straight year. Meanwhile, Leiters has put any doubts to rest: “There will never be a fully electric 911.”

9. Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: MBGYY)

Founded in 1886, Mercedes today spans the Benz, AMG, Maybach and G-Class brands. Down two spots to No. 9, the stock trades well below historic highs. Q1 2026 revenue fell 4.9% to $35.9 billion with earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, dropping 16.8% to $2.2 billion. Momentum includes a 34% surge in European battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales and a wave of 40-plus new models launching through 2027. The compact “Little G” baby G-Wagen arrives in 2027 in both EV and hybrid form. Mercedes continues to win customers back by paying attention to their needs, including small details such as restoring physical controls alongside its digital interfaces.

8. Ford Motor Co. (F)

Henry Ford’s 123-year-old company, featuring Ford and Lincoln, returns to the leaderboard at No. 8. A 2025 Novelis aluminum plant fire disrupted F-Series production and contributed to a full-year net loss of $8.2 billion despite record revenue of $187.3 billion. Q1 2026 snapped back sharply: Revenue rose 6% to $43.3 billion with adjusted EBIT more than tripling to $3.5 billion. The F-Series holds its title as America’s best-selling truck for the 49th consecutive year. Ford’s new Universal Electric Vehicle platform targets a $30,000 midsize electric truck, while Ford Energy, a battery storage business, diversifies revenue well beyond the traditional auto cycle.

7. Ferrari NV (RACE)

Founded in 1939 by Enzo Ferrari in Maranello, Ferrari produces fewer than 15,000 cars annually yet earns an eye-watering $192,221 per vehicle sold, reflecting a luxury brand model resembling high-end fashion houses more than traditional automakers. Q1 2026 revenue rose 3% to $2.1 billion with a 39.1% EBITDA margin, and the order book extends to late 2027. The defining moment is the Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first EV co-designed with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio, which debuted in Rome on May 25 to a divisive reception over whether its four-door, five-seat saloon design honors Ferrari’s supercar identity. Priced at $625,000 with 1,035 horsepower and more than 310 miles of range, deliveries begin in Q4 2026.

6. General Motors Co. (GM)

Founded in 1908 by William C. Durant and revitalized under CEO Mary Barra, GM generated $43.6 billion in Q1 2026 revenue alone, yet it trades at a modest valuation reflecting its painful EV pivot. With Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands, GM took $7.1 billion in EV-related charges across 2025 and Q1 2026, scaling back Factory Zero and pausing Ultium battery plants. Despite the headwinds, Q1 adjusted EBIT reached $4.25 billion and full-year guidance was raised to $13.5 billion to $15.5 billion, supported by truck and SUV margins and OnStar digital services revenue growing 20% year over year. (A favorable U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding certain tariffs paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and an anticipated refund, was also a primary catalyst for the higher outlook.) An $888 million investment in Buffalo’s Tonawanda plant will revive small-block V8 production in 2027, and the Ultium plants will be fully online in mid-2026.

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5. Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF)

Founded in 2010 by Lei Jun, Xiaomi entered EVs in 2021 with a $10 billion commitment that briefly paid off spectacularly before the market turned. Its valuation peaked at $174.8 billion in August 2025, then shed more than half amid rising chip costs, with Goldman Sachs warning Q2 net profit could also halve. Q1 2026 deliveries grew 6.6% to 80,856 vehicles, but the division posted a $431 million operating loss, reversing its landmark first-ever quarterly profit in Q3 2025. Xiaomi targeted 550,000 deliveries for 2026, but so far it has reached only 150,317 through May. Its boldest move: scoring regulatory approval to build extended-range EVs under a new sub-brand, Skynomad, targeting family SUV buyers with the Kunlun N3 starting around $27,800 and ranging into a higher pricing tier.

4. Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF)

Founded in Seoul in 1967, Hyundai returns to the leaderboard at No. 4, rewarding investors with strong profitability and competitive manufacturing costs across more than 190 countries under Hyundai, Genesis and Kia. Q1 2026 delivered record revenue of $33.3 billion, though operating profit fell 30.8% to $1.8 billion due to $620 million in U.S. tariff costs.

Hybrids hit an all-time quarterly high of 173,977 units. The centerpiece is the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell, Georgia, a $7.6 billion facility capable of producing 500,000 vehicles annually, backed by a $26 billion total U.S. investment commitment through 2028. The Georgia group is also partnering with Waymo on autonomous Ioniq 5 vehicles.

3. BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY)

Founded in 1995 in Shenzhen by Wang Chuanfu, BYD is the world’s largest builder of plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles. After generating $111.8 billion in revenue from 4.6 million vehicles in 2025, BYD’s Q1 2026 was a gut punch: Revenue fell 11.8% to $20.9 billion and net profit plunged 55% to $569 million due to curtailed Chinese EV incentives, intensified domestic price wars and a $280 million foreign-exchange loss. Overseas is the saving grace, with exports surging 55.8% to 321,165 units representing 46% of total sales. The U.S. Pentagon added BYD to its Chinese military companies list in June 2026, cementing its American market exclusion. New frontiers include a humanoid robot program and the flagship Dynasty-D SUV.

2. Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)

Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda in Toyota City, Japan, the brand known for reliability has lost roughly $62 billion in market cap since December 2025. U.S. tariffs alone cost $8.9 billion in FY2026, and operating income fell 21.5% to $25.1 billion on record revenue of $337.9 billion. FY2027 guidance calls for a further decline to $20 billion in operating income alongside foreign-exchange headwinds and overall rising costs. Yet electrified vehicle (an umbrella term that includes hybrid and full electric) sales surged 106.5% to 4.73 million units, validating Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy. A $912 million investment across five U.S. hybrid plants and $1 billion for EV production in Kentucky and Indiana signal what one Bernstein analyst called “the starting point for Toyota’s full electric shift.”

1. Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in San Carlos, California, Tesla under CEO Elon Musk has transformed the automotive industry while expanding into energy storage, solar power, AI and autonomous driving. Its $1.43 trillion market cap as of mid-June far exceeds the combined value of the other nine automakers on this list, giving it the undisputed No. 1 position among the world’s largest automakers by market capitalization.

Tesla’s performance has made Musk the wealthiest person in history, arguably the most performance-dependent fortune ever accumulated. TSLA shares have ranged from a 52-week high of $498.83 to a low of $288.77. That spiral was driven by backlash over Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, two consecutive years of softening quarterly growth and Wall Street skepticism over cash burn. The stock also fell 6% on June 23 after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal probe into a fatal Model 3 crash.

Q1 2026 deliveries of 358,023 missed expectations of 370,000, though European registrations have surged 85% to 90% year over year (through May) and Goldman Sachs raised its Q2 forecast to 420,000 units. Cybercab production is underway at Gigafactory Texas, and Optimus factories aim to scale to 1 million robots annually.

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Update 06/26/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.