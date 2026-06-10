Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $340.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $322 million to $327 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX

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