Stanley Druckenmiller’s Portfolio: 7 Top Stock Picks in 2026

Wall Street icon and billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and chief investment officer of Duquesne Family Office, made some eye-opening changes…

Wall Street icon and billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and chief investment officer of Duquesne Family Office, made some eye-opening changes to his portfolio in the first quarter of 2026.

That said, it wasn’t exactly a banner quarter for Duquesne, with 13F assets shrinking about 22% in value compared with the prior quarter. However, the overall portfolio expanded by roughly $300 million compared to Q1 2025, and several of the top holdings outperformed in Q1 2026.

Let’s get to the numbers first. The Duquesne portfolio held 68 positions valued at approximately $3.4 billion, and it was top-heavy, with the top five holdings accounting for 38% of the entire portfolio. Never predictable, Druckenmiller’s team added 31 new positions while selling out of 23, once again favoring the active-rotation investment philosophy its leader has embraced over the past 40 years.

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Druckenmiller, also founder and former chairman of Duquesne Capital and previously a portfolio manager for George Soros’ Quantum Fund from 1988 to 2000, has long embraced a big-picture investment philosophy that caters to his unique set of trading skills. This has earned him a reputation as one of the best stock pickers in modern history.

“Druckenmiller does not diversify, and his strategy is conviction-led and concentration-heavy,” says Alex Liberfield, managing partner at Liberfield Capital, an alternative investments advisory firm. “Stability is not necessarily something he is chasing; this is a portfolio that rapidly changes, sizes aggressively and does not shy away from focusing on a relatively small number of views.”

Liberfield says Duquesne made a meaningful reduction in domestic exposure, which is down 25% for the quarter. Another interesting adjustment is Druckenmiller’s sector rotation in Q1.

“Exiting financial ETFs and Alphabet, and cutting Coupang, Teva, Woodward and Wabtec heavily, is intriguing,” Liberfield says. Duquesne added to Natera Inc. (ticker: NTRA), YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF), STMicroelectronics NV (STM) and several healthcare and materials names. “The portfolio now has a clearer mix of concentrated healthcare growth, emerging-market-exposed, and cyclical or resource-linked positions,” Liberfield adds.

Taken together, Duquesne’s Q1 moves don’t deviate from Druckenmiller’s traditional approach of macro expressions, rapid rotation and significant single-name bets. “The notable change theme for me is the reduction of broad U.S. growth exposure and financial exposure,” Liberfield notes. “Significant quarterly changes are very on-brand for Druckenmiller because he precisely treats this flexibility as a key element of risk management and doesn’t shy away from rapidly pivoting when facts or opportunities change.”

With the Duquesne portfolio on the move, let’s take a closer look at what a master stock trader was thinking in the first part of 2026, focusing on his top holdings. Remember, imitating Druckenmiller’s moves now would be several months behind his initial trading decision, as the record ends March 31; however, combined with further stock research you may find some useful indicators here to help you with investment selection.

This list excludes call options for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), which Duquesne held steady, and $157.6 million worth of call options for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), a swap with sold-off common shares of RSP:

Stock % of Portfolio Market Value of Shares Natera Inc. (NTRA) 18.1% $612.7 million Insmed Inc. (INSM) 5.6% $188.7 million Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 5.0% $167.4 million YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) 4.4% $149.6 million iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) 3.9% $131.9 million BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) 3.3% $110 million Alcoa Corp. (AA) 2.9% $99.1 million

Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Druckenmiller beefed up his team’s Natera position by 552,249 shares in the first quarter, bringing the holding close to $613 million. That’s up significantly from $481 million a year ago and makes NTRA by far the largest position in the portfolio, at 18%.

Natera has been a solid performer for Druckenmiller, adding 18.9% to its stock value in 2026 while returning 62.1% over the past year. Analysts are lining up to back the stock, with BTIG’s Mark Massaro just reiterating his “buy” call with a $275 price target. The stock is currently trading around $270 per share, after Natera got a big boost from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency’s approval of its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test for patients with colorectal cancer last week.

“The standout takeaway from the latest 13F is undeniably his massive bet on Natera,” says Kai Sato, founder of Kaizen Reserve, which advises family offices on micro-cap strategies, and managing partner at Mauloa. “True to his philosophy, this high-conviction play is already being heavily vindicated.”

The stock recently surged over 7% following the regulatory milestone in Japan. “With Japan seeing over 150,000 new cases (of colorectal cancer) annually, this opens up a highly lucrative market for late 2026 and proves Druckenmiller’s aggressive foresight is paying off perfectly,” Sato says.

Percentage of portfolio: 18.1% Market value of shares: $612.7 million

Insmed Inc. (INSM)

Druckenmiller shed 327,662 shares of Insmed, a Bridgewater, New Jersey, global biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. However, the stock remains the second-largest position in the portfolio at 5.6%.

Trading at $107 as of June 30, INSM has seen its share price slide by an alarming 40% in 2026, with analysts citing souring investor sentiment on the company. Mizuho lowered its INSM price target from $202 to $192 last week after the stock price fell by nearly 30% since Insmed’s Q1 earnings report.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral issued a “buy” call on the stock in mid-June, citing solid upside in INSM’s risk?reward profile and pointing to the company’s robust long?term growth prospects. Baral pinned a $243 12-month price target on INSM shares.

Percentage of portfolio: 5.6% Market value of shares: $188.7 million

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Druckenmiller has also taken a bite out of his position in this chip giant, reducing it by 47,805 shares in Q1. This appears to be a rebalancing move, as the stock remains the third-biggest position in the portfolio, comprising 5% of assets with a $167.4 million value.

TSM appears to be a stellar choice by the Duquesne team, with the stock price up 50% so far in 2026. Investors have largely batted away concerns over the Trump administration’s drumbeat of criticism of international chip companies, as well as the U.S. government’s direct investment in Intel Corp. (INTC).

“This is not a secular decline for TSM; it’s the beginning of a healthy dual-sourcing dynamic driven by geopolitical necessity,” Luke Lango, publisher of Innovation Investor, said in a recent research note. “I’m bullish on both. Intel is the high-beta national champion trade; TSM remains the indispensable backbone of the entire AI supply chain. You don’t sell your picks and shovels because someone just opened a second mine.”

Liberfield agrees, noting that Druckenmiller “is someone who, smartly in my opinion, is transitioning away from the overpriced U.S. markets and looking for more opportunities internationally.”

Percentage of portfolio: 5% Market value of shares: $167.4 million

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

Duquesne also spread its wings in South America in Q1, adding 2.63 million shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima, an Argentina-based integrated oil-and-gas company. YPF now accounts for 4.4% of the Druckenmiller portfolio, a $149.6 million market value.

Market watchers point out that YPF is a good example of Druckenmiller’s approach, which stands out for its tactical flexibility. “He’s known for nimble sector rotation and for sizing up positions aggressively when conviction is high,” says Daniel Park, a former Bloomberg analyst and current markets editor at NYC Business Pulse. “In the current environment, his portfolio appears to reflect a barbell strategy: a blend of high-growth tech alongside defensive plays, which is consistent with his historical aversion to concentrated risk in one sector or macro theme.”

Trading at $46 or so, YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are up 26% year to date and 37% over the past year.

Percentage of portfolio: 4.4% Market value of shares: $149.6 million

[Read: The Trillion-Dollar Club: Mega-Cap Stocks With Market Caps Over $1 Trillion]

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Druckenmiller sliced 116,405 shares from his regular holding of exchange-traded fund EWZ in the first quarter, rebalancing its position in the portfolio to 3.9%, with a market value of $131.9 million.

Duquesne initially bought into the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in Q1 2022 and, over the ensuing four years, the Druckenmiller team has actively managed the position by trimming and adding at regular intervals. He made a big move in the fourth quarter of 2025 by adding over 3.5 million EWZ shares and call options to the portfolio, and he followed up with some slight pruning in Q1 2026.

The fund has a 9.8% total return so far in 2026, and is up 28.4% over the past year.

Percentage of portfolio: 3.9% Market value of shares: $131.9 million

BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB)

Duquesne also increased its stake in Mexico City-based BBB Foods, buying 434,050 shares of TBBB stock in Q1, adding more than a percentage point to its overall holding. The move translates into a 3.3% portfolio component with a market value of $110 million.

The stock has been a reliable performer for Druckenmiller, adding 24.4% year to date and 51.2% over the past year. TBBB’s Q1 performance was stellar, with revenues rising 33% year over year to 23 billion pesos ($1.3 billion), and same-store sales up 16%, with about 65% of that figure stemming from more robust transaction volumes. In a tough economy, that commitment to customer loyalty (and vice versa) is a sign that BBB Foods knows what it’s doing. That’s a common trait among Druckenmiller’s picks.

Percentage of portfolio: 3.3% Market value of shares: $110 million

Alcoa Corp. (AA)

Druckenmiller added 117,340 shares of Alcoa stock in the first quarter of 2026, beefing up the position of this Pittsburgh-based bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and casting company. The Duquesne portfolio now holds a 2.9% position in AA, valued at $99.1 million.

While Druckenmiller is taking big steps to diversify his portfolio into healthcare, technology and overseas holdings, Alcoa, a U.S. manufacturing staple, shows that keeping several bedrock American companies in the Duquesne lineup remains a priority. AA shares are generally trading flat in 2026 (up 1% as of the June 29 market close); however, the stock is up 89% over the past 12 months. The recent slide is due in part to aluminum and other commodities re-pricing after U.S.-Iran tensions began to ease, though passage through the Strait of Hormuz is still in limbo.

But historically, Druckenmiller has favored stable companies with a solid track record and a robust balance sheet, and Alcoa fits the bill. Analysts agree, as a consensus “buy” call on AA shares comes with a $77 price target, indicating a 45% potential upside to the stock’s value. It currently trades around $53 per share.

Percentage of portfolio: 2.9% Market value of shares: $99.1 million

Takeaways From Druckenmiller’s Updated Portfolio

As you’ve seen from this review of its top holdings, several shifts stand out in the Druckenmiller portfolio after the first quarter of 2026, including moves toward international opportunities and away from broad domestic growth and financials. Also notable is the overall portfolio’s recent tilt toward AI and cloud-based companies, signaling both a belief in secular tech trends and a hedge against broader market volatility.

“For investors and institutions, Druckenmiller’s moves are closely watched as a bellwether for risk appetite, particularly in uncertain macro cycles,” Park says. “His portfolio shifts often preempt broader hedge fund positioning, making them a useful lens for anticipating near-term flows in both equities and related asset classes.”

Sato notes that while Druckenmiller shares a love for highly concentrated bets with Warren Buffett, he’s admittedly a far more active trader. “Druckenmiller is famously prone to making dramatic portfolio adjustments the moment his thesis changes or the macro environment shifts,” Sato says. “The heavy rotations and sizable additions we see in this update are a hallmark of his highly responsive, aggressive strategy.”

Sato adds, “There isn’t a deviation so much as a classic execution of his uniquely agile style.”

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Stanley Druckenmiller’s Portfolio: 7 Top Stock Picks in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/30/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.