Social Fitness: Why Independent Living Communities Are Vital for Healthy Aging

Retirement looks different for everyone. Some older adults want to stay in the homes they’ve known for decades, while others…

Retirement looks different for everyone. Some older adults want to stay in the homes they’ve known for decades, while others begin to wonder whether a different kind of living arrangement could offer more ease, support and connection.

For Audrey Vasoll, 94, moving to The Sinclair at Port Washington, an independent senior living community in Port Washington, New York, has helped her maintain her physical health and stay socially engaged.

“Physically, independent living has made a tremendous difference for me. Since I use a walker and have some physical limitations, being able to participate in exercise classes right here in the community has helped me stay active and maintain my mobility,” she says.

For decades, healthy aging conversations have focused on exercise, nutrition and preventive health care. But now experts are exploring another pillar of well-being: social fitness.

Unlike physical fitness, social fitness isn’t measured by biometric data. It’s reflected in the strength of your relationships, the quality of your interactions and how often you engage with other people. For older adults, those connections may help lower stress, support heart health and keep the mind sharp as they age.

Independent living communities are now becoming hubs for social fitness because social opportunities aren’t something residents, like Vasoll, have to seek out on their own.

What Is Social Fitness and Why Does It Matter for Healthy Aging?

“Social fitness is one’s ability to successfully maintain relationships ranging from acquaintances to deeper personal ties, such as family and friends,” explains Stephanie Freitag, a clinical psychologist and founder of New Gen Psychology. “It’s crucial for seniors to protect most aspects of health and to limit the effects of aging, such as reduced mobility and cognition.”

Not only does social fitness help keep seniors mentally sharp and physically engaged, but it can also help combat loneliness — a silent killer among older people.

“From a neurological perspective, loneliness has the same effects as a toxin on the brain,” says Michelle Retsky, a speech-language pathologist and owner of Words in Motion Therapy. “Isolation causes a perception of a lack of safety, even if that is subconscious, and it triggers a sustained release of cortisol.”

Inflammation from chronically high cortisol levels can directly attack your hippocampus, or your brain’s memory center, which can contribute to cognitive decline.

Research also shows that loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

This is why moving to independent living is so vital for aging residents: It provides many opportunities for social fitness on a daily basis.

“As people age, life transitions such as retirement, the loss of a spouse, adult children living far away or decreased mobility can reduce opportunities for social engagement,” says Maia Mediavilla, the director of lifestyles at Vi at Aventura, a retirement community located in Aventura, Florida. “In senior living, we often see that when residents become engaged in community life, there are noticeable improvements in mood, outlook, confidence and overall quality of life.”

[READ: What Is a Niche Retirement Community?]

4 Health Benefits of Social Connection in Independent Living Communities

Even brief moments of human interaction, such as meeting someone for coffee for an hour or joining a friend for a quick walk, can support your overall health. Over time, small social connections like these can contribute to better physical, emotional and cognitive well-being.

1. Boosting daily physical activity through shared movement

One of the biggest benefits of social connection in independent living communities is that it often encourages other healthy behaviors. For example, residents may be more likely to attend fitness classes, go for walks, join a game of pickleball or participate in community activities when they have familiar faces join and motivate them.

2. Unlocking new opportunities for lifelong learning and enhancing cognitive health

Many residents of independent living communities have access to various types of classes and activities that encourage learning a new skill or enjoying old hobbies. Most communities offer art classes, game nights, book clubs and other brain-boosting activities with peers.

Vasoll likes to attend trivia events — not because she’s a pro at them, but because they give her a way to stimulate her brain, have fun and spend time with other community members.

3. Achieving consistency through peer accountability

When you’re surrounded by health-conscious peers, you may also make healthier lifestyle choices — and stick to them.

“When people have friends checking in on them, inviting them to activities or expecting to see them at dinner or a class, they are more likely to stay engaged and maintain healthy routines,” Mediavilla says.

4. Cultivating a deeper sense of purpose, belonging and connection

Routinely making plans or even simply checking in with others can broaden your sense of purpose and belonging.

“You may also feel like you are a part of something greater than just yourself by having a sense of community,” Freitag says.

This profound feeling of connection can be cultivated even through microinteractions — the small, everyday social exchanges that occur naturally throughout the day.

“While they may seem insignificant individually, collectively, they play a powerful role in fostering connection, belonging and emotional well-being,” Mediavilla says.

Some examples of microinteractions you might experience in an independent living community include:

— Greeting neighbors while walking through the lobby

— Chatting with friends while waiting for a fitness class to begin

— Sharing an elevator ride and exchanging a brief conversation

— Running into someone after an educational lecture and discussing the presentation

— Joining a spontaneous conversation before an evening concert or happy hour

“Having friends, social activities and daily interaction with others has greatly improved my quality of life,” Vasoll says. “The constant connection with people has opened up a whole new world for me. I would have been very lonely living on my own, but here I feel involved and connected every day.”

[READ: How Much Does Independent Living Cost?]

Independent Living vs. Aging in Place: Which Is Better for Social Health?

Data suggest that more than three-quarters of adults over age 50 prefer aging in place versus moving to a retirement community. But social opportunities often require more planning, especially if your friends don’t live nearby. In an independent living community, those connections can be made seamlessly — they’re built into everyday life and provide convenient access to activities.

“A senior just has to walk out of their apartment door to find an active social network,” Retsky says.

Feature Independent Living Community Aging in Place Social Planning Seamless; built-in opportunities Often requires more planning Spontaneity High; little advance planning needed Lower; requires more effort Activity Access Convenient (dining, classes, clubs, events) Varies; may require more travel/effort Social Network Active; found right outside your door Dependent on proximity to friends/family

[READ: Continuing Care Retirement Community vs. Independent Living]

How to Evaluate Social Opportunities When Choosing an Independent Living Community

When touring senior living communities, it’s important to critically examine shared spaces, the presence and involvement of staff members, and the diversity of activities offered. Take note of the overall energy, Freitag says. If residents and staff members are happy and engaged, that’s a good sign.

Consider asking yourself these questions as you visit an independent living community:

— Are residents interacting in common spaces?

— Are there structured activities?

— Are there informal gathering areas?

— Do residents know one another’s names?

— Are staff engaging residents?

— Are residents attending events?

— Is there programming for different interests?

— Can you picture yourself participating?

Then, consider asking residents questions like these if appropriate:

— How easy was it to make friends?

— What does a typical day look like?

— What do you enjoy most?

Bottom Line: Fostering Longevity Through Social Fitness

Social fitness isn’t about filling your calendar. It’s about creating a meaningful life built on daily opportunities for connection, friendship, purpose and movement that foster a deep sense of belonging. After all, aging shouldn’t just mean adding years to your life, but adding life to those years as well.

That’s exactly what independent living communities are designed to provide.

“I’ll be 95 years old on August 16, and I never imagined I would live this long,” Vasoll says. “With some of the health challenges I’ve faced over the years, I honestly didn’t think I’d make it past my 60s. Living at The Sinclair has helped make these years some of the most fulfilling of my life.”

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Social Fitness: Why Independent Living Communities Are Vital for Healthy Aging originally appeared on usnews.com