Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.2…

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.5 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $523.8 million.

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