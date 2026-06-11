Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported net income of $25.3 million…

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Thursday reported net income of $25.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.67 per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $393.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.7 million, or $16.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

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