Select Delta SkyMiles Cards Now Offer Second Free Checked Bag

American Express added new benefits to select Delta SkyMiles credit cards, including a second free checked bag on domestic flights…

American Express added new benefits to select Delta SkyMiles credit cards, including a second free checked bag on domestic flights and a rideshare credit. There are no annual fee increases, and the cards have limited-time welcome offers available through July 15.

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All We Know About the Changes

Cardholders of select Delta SkyMiles cards now receive complimentary second checked bags on eligible domestic Delta flights. The second checked bag benefit applies to:

— Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.)

— Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card ($350 annual fee)

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($650 annual fee)

— Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card ($0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150)

— Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card ($350 annual fee)

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card ($650 annual fee)

On domestic flights, Delta Air Lines’ checked bags generally cost $45 for the first and $55 for the second. You’d save $200 on a round-trip flight, and could save even more if you travel with family, friends or colleagues, as the benefit applies for up to nine passengers on the same reservation.

Enrolled cardholders of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card receive a new $120 annual rideshare credit after card renewal, which offers up to $10 in monthly statement credits for eligible U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Limited-Time Welcome Offers

The refreshed cards have limited-time welcome offers available through July 15:

— Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Cardholders earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases with your new Card, and an additional 20,000 bonus miles after you make an additional $2,000 in purchases on the Card, both within your first 6 months. Ends 07/15/2026

— Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Cardholders earn 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases with your new Card, and an additional 20,000 bonus miles after you make an additional $2,000 in purchases on the Card, both within your first 6 months. Ends 07/15/2026

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Cardholders earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases with your new Card, and an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you make an additional $3,000 in purchases on the Card, both within your first 6 months. Ends 07/15/2026

— Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/15/26

— Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $8,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/15/26

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card – Limited Time Offer: Earn 125,000 Bonus Miles after spending $15,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/15/26

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Select Delta SkyMiles Cards Now Offer Second Free Checked Bag originally appeared on usnews.com