SAIC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

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