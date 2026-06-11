RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.13 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $800.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

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