Pyxus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYYX) on Thursday reported profit of $14.4 million in…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYYX) on Thursday reported profit of $14.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.6 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

Pyxus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.

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