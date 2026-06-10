Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $391.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

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