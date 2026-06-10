Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.3…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $19.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.09 billion, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Oracle expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.76.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $8.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $90 billion.

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