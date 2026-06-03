Netskope: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.5…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company that specializes in networks for midsized companies posted revenue of $201.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Netskope expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $213 million to $215 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Netskope expects a full-year loss of 18 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $879 million to $883 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTSK

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