Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: How to Choose in 2026

Choosing between Medicare and Medicare Advantage can feel complicated, especially with the number of options available. Carefully reviewing coverage, provider…

Choosing between Medicare and Medicare Advantage can feel complicated, especially with the number of options available. Carefully reviewing coverage, provider access and potential costs can help you find a plan that fits both your medical and financial situation.

“Individuals need to thoroughly examine the specifics of each plan and take into consideration their health, financial situation and willingness to take on financial risk,” advises Colleen Duewel, an aging life care professional and founder of LionHeart Eldercare & Consulting of Falls Church, Virginia.

[READ Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: Which Should You Buy?]

At a Glance: Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

Medicare (Parts A and B) Medicare Advantage (Part C) Coverage Hospital and medical services; does not include most prescription drugs (Part D is optional) Must cover at least what Medicare covers; frequently offers additional benefits Provider choice You can see any provider nationwide that accepts Medicare Often limited to a plan’s network; may require referrals for specialists Cost predictability No annual out-of-pocket maximum, but costs can be reduced with Medigap; you pay deductibles, copays and coinsurance Has an annual out-of-pocket maximum; once reached, the plan pays 100% of covered services Premiums Typically just the Part B premium; optional Part D and Medigap add extra cost May include an additional monthly premium on top of Part B; some plans have a $0 premium Coinsurance and copayments Usually 20% of the cost of services, so expenses vary; many people use Medigap to help cover these costs Typically fixed copayments or set cost-sharing amounts, making expenses more predictable Cap on out-of-pocket costs No set limit unless you add Medigap In 2026, $9,250 for in-network care and $13,900 for combined in- and out-of-network care Supplemental coverage You can purchase Medigap to help cover most out-of-pocket costs No Medigap option; you pay costs up to the annual maximum Flexibility Broad access to providers; easier to move or travel while keeping coverage Requires use of network providers; may require referrals or prior authorizations; moving may require changing plans Prescription drug coverage Requires a separate Part D plan Often included in the plan Extra benefits Not included Often includes dental, vision, hearing, fitness and other extras Plan changes Benefits are generally stable year to year Plans, networks, costs and covered drugs can change annually or even midyear

What Is Medicare?

Medicare is the government health insurance program available for people age 65 and older and those under age 65 with qualifying disabilities and conditions, such as Lou Gehrig’s disease (also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS) or end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant).

Medicare comes in two parts:

— Part A is hospital insurance that helps cover inpatient care in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, hospice care and some home health services.

— Part B is medical insurance that helps cover visits to the doctor, outpatient care, preventive services and certain medical supplies.

Medicare acts as the foundation, but beneficiaries frequently layer on private plans to shield themselves from uncapped out-of-pocket costs, such as copays and deductibles.

Part D

Medicare does not generally cover prescription drugs, making Medicare Part D an important source of coverage for many beneficiaries. Part D plans are sold by private insurers and purchased separately from Medicare. According to KFF, beneficiaries can choose from approximately eight to 12 Part D plans in 2026, depending on their state.

In 2026, Part D beneficiaries pay no more than $2,100 out-of-pocket for covered prescription drugs during the calendar year. This cap applies only to spending on covered medications, including deductibles, copays and coinsurance, and does not include monthly Part D premiums. Once a beneficiary reaches the $2,100 limit, they pay nothing for covered drugs for the remainder of the year.

Medigap

Medicare beneficiaries can purchase a Medicare supplement plan, also known as Medigap, to help cover any costs Medicare doesn’t cover. Because Medicare does not include an annual out-of-pocket maximum, enrolling in this coverage can be a prudent financial move.

Be aware that in most states, guaranteed issue rights for Medigap only apply during your Medicare initial enrollment period — meaning insurers cannot deny you coverage or charge higher premiums based on preexisting conditions. If you wait, they can.

If you already have a Medigap plan that meets your needs, think carefully before switching to Medicare Advantage. If you later want to return to Medicare with Medigap, insurers can use medical underwriting, which may result in higher premiums or a denial of coverage altogether.

[READ: How Changes to Medicare in 2026 Are Affecting Your Coverage]

What Is Medicare Advantage?

Medicare Advantage plans, also called Part C, provide an alternative way to receive health coverage. Offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare, these plans must provide comparable coverage to Medicare and often include prescription drug coverage.

Medicare Advantage plans are similar to individual health insurance policies you may have received through your employer or signed up for on your own through the individual insurance market. They differ in terms of monthly premiums, provider networks, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket limits.

Are Medicare Advantage plans free?

Some Medicare Advantage plans promote a $0 monthly premium, which may sound appealing, but this only means you won’t pay extra beyond the standard Part B premium ($202.90 in 2026) that all Medicare beneficiaries are required to pay. A plan with a $0 premium may also come with higher copays or coinsurance, smaller provider networks, more restrictions on the use of services, higher out-of-pocket limits or less generous coverage of prescription drugs.

What are the perks with Medicare Advantage plans?

The “extra” benefits

that come with many Medicare Advantage plans are a major draw; these include:

— Dental care

— Gym memberships, such as SilverSneakers

— Hearing aids and exams

— Home health services

— Over-the-counter drugs allowance

— Prescription drug coverage

— Telehealth services

— Vision care

— Wellness visits

However, “Benefits vary from plan to plan and even across different states, so be sure to check the fine details of the Medicare Advantage plans you may sign up with,” advises Lisa Humes, an independent insurance agent in Manassas, Virginia.

[Read: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare Cost Plans 2026: Costs, Coverage and How to Choose]

Medicare Advantage HMO vs. PPO Plans: What’s the Difference?

Medicare Advantage plans are most commonly structured as health maintenance organization (HMO) or preferred provider organization (PPO) plans. Understanding the difference between these two designs can help you choose the option that best fits your lifestyle and budget.

Feature HMO PPO Network restrictions Strict; out-of-network care is rarely covered (except emergencies) Flexible; can see out-of-network doctors at a higher cost Primary care physician (PCP) Required to manage care and coordinate visits Not required Specialist referrals Required from your PCP before seeing a specialist Not required; you can book appointments directly Cost profile Typically lower premiums and copays Higher monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs

Which Is Better: Medicare or Medicare Advantage?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer when choosing between Medicare and Medicare Advantage. The best option depends on your healthcare needs, budget, travel habits, preferred doctors and whether supplemental benefits are important to you.

Choose Medicare if:

— You want the freedom to see any doctor, specialist or hospital in the country that accepts Medicare.

— You travel frequently or live in more than one state during the year and need coverage beyond a specific geographic region.

— You want coverage that is consistent nationwide and stays largely the same from year to year, making your benefits easier to understand.

— You prefer not to deal with referrals before seeing specialists.

— You want fewer prior authorization requirements for tests, procedures and treatments.

— You value more coverage for healthcare costs through a combination of Medicare and Medigap.

— You want the flexibility to choose a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan that best fits your medication needs.

Choose Medicare Advantage if:

— You want an all-in-one plan that typically combines medical and prescription drug coverage.

— You are looking for lower monthly premiums than the combined cost of Medicare, Medigap and Part D coverage.

— You want extra benefits but don’t mind that they may have annual limits, cost-sharing requirements or network restrictions.

— You prefer the convenience of having one plan administer your healthcare benefits.

— You want an annual out-of-pocket maximum that limits spending on covered medical services.

— You are comfortable using provider networks and potentially obtaining referrals or prior authorizations for certain services.

Enrolling or Switching Medicare Plans

There are several enrollment periods throughout the year, each designed for specific situations, whether you’re signing up for the first time, making changes to your coverage or adjusting after a major life event. Understanding when you can enroll or switch plans can help you avoid late enrollment penalties and ensure you get the coverage that fits your needs. Here’s a breakdown of the key Medicare enrollment periods and what each one allows you to do:

Enrollment Period When It Happens Who It’s For What You Can Do Initial enrollment period Seven-month window: three months before your 65th birthday, your birthday month and three months after People newly eligible for Medicare Enroll in Part A and Part B, join a Medicare Advantage plan and add Part D or Medigap if desired Open enrollment period October 15 — December 7 Anyone already enrolled in Medicare Switch between Medicare and Medicare Advantage, join/drop Part D or Medigap plans General enrollment period January 1 — March 31 People who missed their initial enrollment window Sign up for parts A and B, a Medicare Advantage plan, Medigap or Part D; late penalties may apply Medicare Advantage open enrollment period January 1 — March 31 People already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan Switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or return to Medicare Special enrollment period Varies based on qualifying life events People with events such as moving, losing employer coverage or gaining Medicaid eligibility Enroll in or change Part A, Part B, Medicare Advantage or Part D without penalty

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Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: How to Choose in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/05/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.