Medicare Advantage (Part C) Benefits Explained

Medicare Advantage TV advertisements have become a familiar sight, promising a wealth of extra benefits to entice seniors into enrolling.…

Medicare Advantage TV advertisements have become a familiar sight, promising a wealth of extra benefits to entice seniors into enrolling. With promises of low-cost dental care, vision exams, hearing aids, over-the-counter medication coverage and gym memberships, these ads paint a picture of a comprehensive health plan that goes beyond basic Medicare coverage.

As these ads multiply, so does the popularity of Medicare Advantage. In 2026, 35 million seniors opted for a Medicare Advantage plan, representing 55% of the eligible Medicare population, according to an analysis by KFF, a nonprofit, nonpartisan health care research institute. A key appeal of these plans lies in their supplemental, or “extra,” benefits that go beyond what original Medicare provides.

“There are several factors beneficiaries consider when choosing coverage to best meet their health needs, including supplemental benefits,” says Susan Reilly, a vice president at Better Medicare Alliance in Washington, D.C. “For many beneficiaries, these crucial benefits help close coverage gaps and promote better overall health.”

[Read: How to Choose the Best Medicare Advantage Plan]

What Are the Key Benefits of Medicare Advantage Plans?

Medicare Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage, is an alternative to original Medicare (parts A and B) offered through private insurance companies approved by Medicare.

Comprehensive medical coverage (Part A and Part B)

By law, Medicare Advantage plans are required to cover everything that Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance) cover.

Prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D)

One of the biggest advantages of Medicare Advantage is that most plans include prescription drug coverage (called MAPD plans), allowing beneficiaries to get their medical and drug benefits through a single plan rather than enrolling in and paying for a separate Part D plan, which is necessary with original Medicare. In 2026, approximately 89% of plans include this coverage, with the average beneficiary having a choice between 32 MAPD plans, according to KFF.

Special Needs Plans (SNPs)

Another benefit is a type of Medicare Advantage plan called Medicare Special Needs Plans (SNPs), which are designed for people with specific health care needs or circumstances. These plans provide the same coverage as other Medicare Advantage plans but tailor their benefits, provider networks and care coordination services to serve particular groups of beneficiaries.

There are three main types of SNPs:

— Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), which coordinate federal Medicare and state Medicaid benefits, helping simplify coverage and reduce confusion for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid

— Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), which are customized for individuals living with specific conditions such as chronic heart disease, diabetes, end-stage renal failure or severe mental health conditions

— Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs), which are specifically designed for beneficiaries who have resided, or are expected to reside, for 90 days or longer in a long-term care facility

Lower or capped costs

Another draw is that Medicare Advantage plans must cap members’ annual out-of-pocket spending on covered services, offering protection from catastrophic medical expenses.

Financial Protection Feature 2026 Core Limit or Cost What This Means for You In-network out-of-pocket maximum $9,250 Once you reach this limit, the plan covers 100% of covered in-network medical costs for the rest of the year. Combined in- and out-of-network out-of-pocket maximum $13,900 This amount is the maximum financial risk you’ll face if you use providers outside your plan’s primary network. Monthly plan premium $0 (often, but varies by plan) You’ll still need to pay your monthly Part B premium, but your Medicare Advantage premium could be negligible.

By combining medical coverage and often prescription drug coverage into a single plan, Medicare Advantage can help reduce monthly health care costs. Members generally pay copayments and coinsurance when they receive care, allowing some beneficiaries to trade higher monthly premiums for pay-as-you-go health care expenses.

[READ: Medicare Advantage HMOs vs. PPOs: Which Is Right for You?]

Extra Benefits Offered by Medicare Advantage

Supplemental benefits are a popular feature that make Medicare Advantage plans more appealing to potential members and offer additional value compared to original Medicare.

Routine dental, hearing and vision care

Unlike original Medicare, the vast majority of Medicare Advantage plans cover routine wellness care for your teeth, eyes and ears, KFF reports.

Dental

About 98% of Medicare Advantage plans offer routine dental coverage, such as cleanings and X-rays. This coverage can be critical for older adults, who are often at higher risk for dental problems, such as cavities, gum disease and tooth loss. Such issues can lead to expensive dental procedures, including:

— Fillings

— Gum surgery

— Root canals

— Tooth extractions

Additional costs may arise for dental appliances such as implants, crowns or dentures, and the scope of the specific services covered can vary.

Speak to your dentist to see what services you may need in the near future and check to see if your particular plan covers it and what requirements it has, such as prior authorizations.

Hearing

About 98% of Medicare Advantage plans in 2026 provide coverage for diagnostic exams or fittings, along with discounts for hearing aids. Hearing loss is a common issue among older adults and can significantly impact communication, leading to social isolation, depression and cognitive decline. Hearing benefits, like those offered by Medicare Advantage plans, help beneficiaries stay socially connected and engaged in daily activities.

Five states have mandated coverage of hearing aids in Medicare Advantage plans:

— Arkansas

— Connecticut

— Illinois

— New Hampshire

— Rhode Island

Vision

About 99% of plans include routine annual eye exam coverage and allowances for glasses or contacts. These benefits address a critical aspect of overall health and well-being for those who are at increased risk for cataracts, glaucoma and other eye-related conditions. Regular eye exams can help catch problems before they become too serious.

Every Medicare Advantage plan is different, so look at the plan’s benefits summary to make sure it covers what you need.

Fitness programs and SilverSneakers eligibility

Physical activity helps manage chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis while supporting overall mobility. Estimated to be offered in 93% of Advantage plans in 2026, fitness perks frequently include free or discounted gym memberships, online wellness coaching and eligibility for senior-focused exercise programs like SilverSneakers.

Over-the-counter allowances

The percentage of plans that offer over-the-counter drug allowances has decreased from 73% in 2025 to 66% in 2026, according to KFF. These benefits are important, however, as they provide practical, cost-effective support for seniors, contributing to better health management.

More specifically, access to OTC medications encourages preventive care by allowing seniors to manage minor health issues, like colds or pain, before they escalate into more serious problems requiring medical help. Also, many seniors have fixed incomes, and OTC medication benefits reduce out-of-pocket expenses for essential health items.

Some essential health items that may be included are:

— Aspirin and other pain relievers

— Bandages and other wound care items

— Blood pressure cuffs

— Common cold medications

— Hygiene products

— Vitamins and minerals

“Enrollees receive a specific dollar amount to purchase eligible items, and benefits are often redeemed through prepaid cards, mail-order catalogs or approved retailers,” Reilly says.

Transportation benefits

While original Medicare covers only emergency transportation, many Medicare Advantage plans cover both emergency and some nonemergency medical transportation. Members may receive free or low-cost rides to doctors’ appointments, specialist visits, physical therapy, pharmacies and other covered services.

Transportation benefits vary across plans, and there are typically limits on the number of covered trips each year or mileage restrictions on how far members can travel for a ride.

[READ: Medicare Advantage Initial Enrollment Period and Special Enrollment Periods]

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Medicare Advantage (Part C) Benefits Explained originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/25/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.