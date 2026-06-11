Lennar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $304.8 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $304.8 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.07 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

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