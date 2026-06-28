Law School Applicants With Multiple LSAT Scores

There are more than enough reasons to stress out about your law school applications. Retaking the LSAT is not one…

There are more than enough reasons to stress out about your law school applications. Retaking the LSAT is not one of them.

Because law schools generally focus on an applicant’s highest score, submitting multiple LSAT scores is rarely a problem. However, schools will see all your LSAT scores and any score cancellations from the last five years.

This topic can be confusing, because policies have changed. Before 2006, law schools generally averaged each applicant’s LSAT scores in their admissions decisions since this average was publicly disclosed and factored into law school rankings.

In 2006, reporting changed from an incoming student’s average LSAT score to their highest LSAT score, and admissions offices followed suit.

Then, a change several years ago in the methodology of U.S. News law school rankings deemphasized median GPA and LSAT scores, putting more weight on career outcomes.

When it Can Be Disadvantageous to Have Multiple LSAT Scores

Even though reporting focuses on an applicant’s highest score, law schools may consider an applicant’s overall LSAT record useful in their holistic process, since LSAT scores are statistically correlated with law school grades.

This is why law schools say they may look at all scores, and some even say that an applicant’s scores will be averaged if they are roughly similar.

[Read: The Best LSAT Study Strategy]

An overall trend of score improvement over multiple tests can show positive qualities like perseverance and good study habits. But scattershot results can look unprofessional and cast doubt on the significance of your highest score.

So, retaking the LSAT is worthwhile if you feel you can improve your score by at least a few points. But putting weaker scores on your record can backfire.

Is There a Limit on Retaking the LSAT?

Currently, the LSAT is offered eight times per year, and each test-taker is allowed to take the LSAT up to five times within five years and seven times overall.

Retaking the test can get expensive, since the LSAT costs $253 per test. Need-based fee waivers cover no more than two tests over two years.

What if Your Score Drops?

Although frustrating, it’s not unusual for your LSAT score to drop even if you felt confident on test day. Rather than spiral into resignation, look for opportunities to improve.

Schedule another test and sharpen your skills through diligent and methodical practice.

A minor score fluctuation is no cause for alarm. The test is not designed to be precise. If your score drop is steep, consider canceling if you can.

[READ: 6 Questions to Consider Before Taking the LSAT More Than Once]

Test Cancellation

Normally, test-takers must decide whether to cancel their score within six days of the test, before they know their score. However, purchasing LSAT Score Preview allows you to cancel your score up to six days after seeing the score. This costs $46 before the test or $87 after the test.

Unless you cancel the test registration before taking the test, law schools will see that you have canceled the test, and the canceled test will still count against the limits on retakes.

Admission officers don’t read much into a score cancellation, but a series of score cancellations may make a bad impression.

How to Explain Multiple LSAT Scores

Multiple LSAT scores or cancellations are not unusual and don’t require explanation. However, there are a few circumstances that warrant an LSAT addendum.

For example, if extenuating circumstances either prevent you from retaking the LSAT or cause you to retake it several times, it’s wise to include an addendum to contextualize your scores. If you have a persistent hardship or a documented history of underperformance on standardized tests, be sure to explain that. Likewise, schools appreciate an addendum if your score changes significantly. Generally, this means a 10-point difference unless a school specifies another threshold.

What About Other Standardized Tests?

Although the LSAT is still the dominant test for law school applicants, more than half of law schools accept GRE scores as an LSAT alternative.

Some schools also accept JD Next as a newer option, and a few also accept the GMAT.

While LSAT scores are automatically reported to you and to the law schools to which you have applied, other tests require you to select recipients. Law schools that accept the Graduate Record Examination typically require applicants to report all GRE scores and will look at this full record.

If an applicant takes another test alongside the LSAT, law schools will primarily focus on the LSAT scores. So, if you feel disappointed by your LSAT score, it’s better to retake it than switch to a different test.

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Law School Applicants With Multiple LSAT Scores originally appeared on usnews.com