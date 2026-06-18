Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $903 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $903 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.58 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $46.12 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.52 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR

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