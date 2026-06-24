Jefferies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $255.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $255.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.03 per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.21 billion.

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