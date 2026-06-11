J.W. Mays: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $217,000 in…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $217,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The commercial real estate leasing company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAYS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.