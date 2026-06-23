Icon PLC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $104.8 million. The Dublin 18, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $104.8 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $11 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion.

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