How to Stay Safe on a College Campus

Just like anywhere else in a city or town, crimes — like theft and violent incidents — can occur on…

Just like anywhere else in a city or town, crimes — like theft and violent incidents — can occur on a college campus. And no matter whether a school is gated or dispersed throughout a city with no visual boundaries, students should take safety precautions and use common sense when on and off campus, especially at night.

Here’s what to know — and questions to ask school officials — about ways to stay safe while attending college.

Questions to Ask About Campus Safety

One way to learn about the crime rates — including burglaries, homicides, sexual assault and hate crimes — at a particular campus is by reading the annual security report for that college, which is available online.

Colleges that receive federal funding are required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, commonly known as the Clery Act, to release these details.

Prospective students and their families can also contact colleges or raise questions while on a campus visit to get more clarity about safety policies and procedures. For instance, ask:

— What kind of on-campus support and safety services are available for students?

— How do you communicate with students in an emergency?

— Do you have a threat assessment team?

— What are the safety procedures for residence halls, such as access and visitor policies?

— How do you handle drug and alcohol use and misuse?

— How do you manage reports of hazing, stalking or sexual assault?

— Who is the best point of contact if I feel unsafe on campus?

[READ: First-Year College Students: What You Need to Know to Succeed]

Ways to Stay Safe in a College Setting

Avoid Walking Alone at Night

Whether it’s after a class, a late night of studying or a visit with friends, experts advise students to practice the so-called buddy system and find another student or a group to walk with at night. When that’s not possible, students can use school-offered escort services and shuttles like “SafeRides” or “SafeWalks,” rideshare options or public transportation.

Other safety measures students can take are sending a trusted friend, roommate or family member their location; not wearing headphones or being distracted by a cellphone; walking in well-lit areas and avoiding empty parking lots.

“?You can’t be locked into TikTok while you’re in that crosswalk or while you’re walking to your car at night, even in some of the safest places,” says Lawrence Zacarese, vice president for enterprise risk management and chief security officer at State University of New York’s Stony Brook University.

Lock Doors and Secure Belongings

Students should get in the habit of locking the doors to their car, dorm room, apartment or house — especially before going to bed. To prevent theft, don’t leave belongings inside a vehicle or out in the open, avoid propping open doors, close all garage doors and set alarms.

Pay Attention to Residence Hall Visitors

Most dorms are secured and require key card access. Out of habit, many students may hold the door for the person behind them — which experts advise against even if denying someone entry seems rude.

And if someone exhibiting suspicious behavior enters a residence hall, it’s important to alert staff or campus police.

[Read: Factors to Consider Before Joining Greek Life]

Have a Plan When Going Out

Parties often happen on college campuses, and students who choose to attend should do so safely and legally, experts say.

Before going out to a gathering, let a “trusted contact know where you’ll be, how you’ll get there and when you plan to be back,” Laura Egan, deputy executive director of the Clery Center, wrote in an email.

And while at the event, don’t leave any drinks unattended, which can help you avoid being drugged.

Be Aware of Available Campus Safety Services

Available support services vary, but most schools have blue lights on campus — some are now virtual — that, when pressed, alert officers to an emergency.

Schools typically also have campus security patrols and emergency notification systems to inform the community of potential incidents nearby. Emergency communications often come in the form of a text message alert.

Check to see if your college has a personal safety app, and if so, download it.

“These apps generally include mobile blue light, university resources, direct calling to campus police or security, a way to report anonymously and other safety features,” says Dave McCoy, associate vice president of public safety and chief of police at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

Many colleges offer educational programming and training sessions during freshman orientation and throughout the year to discuss safety topics such as bystander intervention, consent, sexual assault, dating violence and active shooter situations.

“Oftentimes, orientations are jam-packed,” Zacarese says. “If it’s a day or multiday, the safety folks get maybe five or 10 minutes. Sometimes it’s one of the many brochures that winds up in the recycle bin. So, at least knowing what the emergency alerts are like, how to sign up, (and) what safety applications may be available to the students themselves.”

[See: Parents: 10 Ways to Help Your Teen With the College Decision.]

Other campus resources include Title IX offices and counseling services.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, for instance, has a program in which social workers are paired with behavioral health officers and therapy dogs to respond to mental health crisis calls.

Report Suspicious Activity

As the saying goes, “If you see something, say something.” Experts strongly encourage students to report suspicious behavior or unsafe activities, such as someone leaving bags or packages unattended or a vehicle driving slowly around campus. Campus safety apps often have the option to report anonymously.

Emergency response varies on college campuses. But if a student is facing an urgent crisis, like being stalked or followed, the first point of contact should be law enforcement. That could be campus police, if a school has such a force, or the local police department, experts say.

For non-emergency situations, such as a roommate conflict, students can talk with their resident assistant, who can connect them with the necessary resources or staff on campus.

“Campus safety is a shared responsibility,” Egan says. “Colleges have obligations under laws such as the Clery Act to provide information, policies and emergency communications, and students and families also play a role by staying informed, understanding available resources and speaking up when concerns arise.”

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How to Stay Safe on a College Campus originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.

Correction 06/23/26: This article has been updated to correct Dave McCoy’s job title.