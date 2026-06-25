How to Earn $1,000 a Month From Dividend Stocks

When market volatility rises or economic uncertainty heightens, investors rush to dividend stocks for some stability. It’s no wonder, then,…

When market volatility rises or economic uncertainty heightens, investors rush to dividend stocks for some stability. It’s no wonder, then, that these stocks have increased in popularity since President Donald Trump’s tariff policies shook up global markets.

For some investors, however, dividend stocks are not an afterthought for volatile markets; they are a core investment strategy, regardless of market conditions. These are investors who use the passive income from dividend stocks to supplement current income, build an emergency fund or reinvest for more compounding.

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If you are an income-oriented investor, you need to understand how to create a dividend stock strategy that helps you meet your monthly income target.

Here are some ways to create such a strategy, using the example of an investor who wants to earn $1,000 passive monthly income from dividend stocks. By understanding this strategy, you can carefully recreate it for yourself, depending on what your passive income goal is.

Earn $1,000 per Month From Dividend Stocks as a Passive Investor

If you are a passive investor who doesn’t have the time or skills to select individual stocks, you are better off investing in index funds or exchange-traded funds (which I prefer for their greater liquidity and transparency). In this case, the aim is to find dividend ETFs that will pay you $1,000 per month.

Search for an ETF With a High Dividend Yield

A quick way to do this is to look for the dividend stock ETF with the highest dividend yield. This is because the higher the dividend yield, the lower the amount you need to invest to meet your target income.

Note: The dividend yield used in this article is the indicated yield. This is calculated as the most recent dividend paid multiplied by the number of dividends issued each year and then divided by the current share price. For a company that pays monthly dividends, this is the last monthly payment multiplied by 12 (number of months in a year), then divided by the current market price.

At the time of this writing in mid-June, Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (ticker: KBWD) has the highest dividend yield (14.25%) of equity ETFs (excluding those with a derivative strategy). KBWD focuses on stocks in the financial sector with high dividend yields.

For the year 2025, it paid an average monthly dividend of 14 cents per share.

To earn $1,000 per month from this ETF, you will need to have 7,143 shares. At the current price of $12.35, this will require an investment of $88,216.

Find a More Diversified Dividend ETF

Looking for more diversified exposure? KBWD is a sector-focused ETF. If you prioritize diversification, you may prefer a broad-based ETF that offers exposure across multiple sectors.

As of mid-June, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) was the broad-based ETF (excluding derivative-based ETFs) with the highest dividend yield, at 10.29%.

JEPQ pays an average monthly dividend of 56 cents per share. To earn $1,000 per month, you will need 1,786 shares. At the current price of $59.49, you will need to invest $106,249.

Look for an Even More Diversified ETF

If you prefer more diversification, the S&P 500 might be a better option than the Nasdaq-100. Of all S&P 500 ETFs, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) has the highest dividend yield (8.22%).

With an average monthly dividend of 39 cents per share, you will need 2,564 shares to earn $1,000 per month, which requires an investment of $143,071 at the recent market price of $55.80.

Dividend Consistency: An Important Consideration

If you want to earn $1,000 per month for the foreseeable future rather than just for a year, then dividend consistency is an important consideration. You want an ETF that can consistently pay high dividends for many years ahead.

Morningstar has an index (called the Dividend Leaders Index) that tracks 100 stocks with the highest dividend yield from a list of stocks that have consistently paid dividends and possess the capacity to keep it up.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Fund (FDL) tracks this index. This ETF has a dividend yield of 3.62% at the time of writing, and it pays an average quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share.

To earn $3,000 in quarterly dividends, you would need to hold 7,500 shares of this ETF. At a share price of $50.68, this translates to an initial investment of $380,100.

Dividend Consistency and Growth: How to Get the Best Value

A better approach is to focus on ETFs that track stocks with high dividend yield that also pay dividends consistently while increasing their dividend payout ratio regularly.

These can be Dividend Aristocrats™ (S&P 500 companies that have increased dividend payout over the past 25 years), Dividend Kings (companies of all market caps that have increased dividend payout over the past 50 years), and Dividend Achievers (increased dividend every year over the past 10 years).

Among the ETFs that track such stocks, FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) has the highest dividend yield — 7.04% at the time of writing.

KNG pays an average monthly dividend of 34 cents per share. To get $1,000 every month, you will need to purchase 2,941 shares of this ETF. At a market price of $49.87, this will require an initial outlay of $146,668.

Of course, you can decide to create a diversified portfolio of ETFs. This can mean having ETFs that track developed markets, emerging markets, small-cap stocks and the broad U.S. market, among others.

In this case, you must divide up the $1,000 among all these stocks, then calculate the investment outlay required to meet the monthly income needed from each ETF. (See below for an example of how this works for individual stocks.)

The downside of this approach is that you will require a greater investment outlay than the options we have provided above, since these are the ones with the highest dividend yields. Thus, if you are using this approach, it must be because there are other portfolio objectives you are trying to achieve.

Earn $1,000 a Month From Dividend Stocks as an Active Investor

If you are an active investor, you want the freedom to do your research and select your stocks. In this case, the focus is on individual stocks rather than ETFs.

The simplest approach is to find a list of the dividend stocks with the highest dividend yield, select those you want from among them, decide what portion of the $1,000 you want to receive from each of them, and then calculate the initial outlay required.

For example, let’s say you want a portfolio of five stocks; you can select five of the stocks with the highest dividend yields.

However, it is better to embrace caution and filter for stocks that have paid dividends for at least five years. This removes the risk of purchasing stocks that pay dividends once in a blue moon or new companies that will pay high dividends to attract buyers and then stop paying once the stock price shoots up.

At the time of writing, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) (39.67%), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) (30.43%), Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) (27.03%), PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) (25.33%) and Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) (21.67%) have the highest dividend yields among stocks with at least five years of dividend payments.

If you want $200 monthly from each, then the initial outlay and the number of shares is as follows:

— Investcorp Credit Management. Over the past seven years, ICMB has paid an average annual dividend of 67 cents. To get $2,400 in annual dividends, you will need to have 3,582 shares, for an initial investment of $4,334 at the current price of $1.21.

— Oxford Square Capital. OXSQ paid 42 cents in annual dividends in 2023, 2024, and 2025. To get $2,400 in annual dividends, you will need 5,714 shares. At the current price ($1.38), this requires an investment outlay of $7,885.

— Icahn Enterprises. Since the last quarter of 2024, IEP has paid 50 cents in quarterly dividends. To receive $600 in quarterly dividends, you will need 1,200 shares. At the current price ($7.40), you will require an outlay of $8,880.

— PennantPark Investment Corp. In 2026, PNNT paid monthly dividends of 4 cents per share. To receive $200 in monthly dividends, you will need 5,000 shares for an investment of $18,950 at a market price of $3.79.

— Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY pays a regular quarterly dividend of 33 cents. To receive $600, you will need 1,818 shares. This will require an investment of $11,072 at a market price of $6.09.

In all, you would need an initial outlay of $51,121. This is lower than anything we calculated using the passive investing strategy.

Look for Diversification to Reduce Risk

Active investors also seek diversification to reduce portfolio risk. If you are such an active investor, you can modify the approach above in three ways.

First, you can expand the list to include the top 10 or 15 dividend stocks by dividend yield. Second, you can choose the stock with the highest dividend yield in each sector so that the result will be well diversified. Third, you can try to achieve broader diversification by identifying large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks with the highest dividend yields and then filtering the list so that all the major sectors are represented.

Let’s exemplify how that second approach will work. The following are the dividend stocks with the highest dividend yield in 10 popular sectors and industries:

— Finance: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)

— Transport: United Maritime Corp. (USEA)

— Retail trade: Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. (OTC: SURRY)

— Energy minerals: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)

— Consumer services: Transcontinental Inc. (OTC: TCLAF)

— Consumer non-durables: Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)

— Technology services: Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

— Utilities: Aker Solutions ASA (OTC: AKRYY)

— Process industries: CVR Partners LP (UAN)

— Industrial services: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

If you want to earn equal amounts of dividends from each, that will require a monthly dividend of $100 per month or $1,200 per year. Using the format above, you can derive the initial outlay required for each stock and sum them up.

Dividend Consistency: Another Important Factor

One way to factor in dividend consistency to your selection is to look at the individual constituents of the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index, filter them based on dividend yields, decide on the number of stocks you want in your portfolio, and select them in descending order from the filtered list.

As of mid-June, the top 10 stocks by dividend yield in this index are:

— Pfizer Inc. (PFE): 6.57%

— United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): 6.04%

— Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): 6.03%

— Altria Group Inc. (MO): 5.94%

— Comcast Corp. (CMCSA): 5.51%

— T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): 4.8%

— Oneok Inc. (OKE): 4.8%

— Eversource Energy (ES): 4.6%

— Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY): 4.53%

— PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): 4.12%

Notice that none of the stocks with the highest dividend yield make this list. This shows why dividend consistency should be a concern for the dividend investor. It’s not enough to provide a high dividend yield in one year; it is the ability to do it consistently over the years that matters.

Once you have the list, the rest of the process is just as before: Determine what portion of the $1,000 monthly dividend you want from each stock, calculate the initial outlay required for each stock, and sum up the initial outlay for all the stocks in the portfolio.

Dividend Consistency and Growth: How to Get the Best Value

The first step is to decide if you are focusing on Dividend Aristocrats™, Dividend Kings or Dividend Achievers. Once you have selected one, identify all the stocks in the list, filter them based on dividend yield, determine the number of stocks you want in the portfolio, and then select from the filtered list in descending order.

Let’s focus on Dividend Aristocrats™ to exemplify this process. There are about 66 stocks across 10 sectors in this list. The top 10 by dividend yield at the time of writing are as follows:

— Amcor PLC (AMCR): 6.51%

— Realty Income Corp. (O): 5.25%

— Clorox Co. (CLX): 5.05%

— Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB): 5.04%

— T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): 4.80%

— Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL): 4.79%

— Eversource Energy (ES): 4.60%

— Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): 4.59%

— Genuine Parts Co. (GPC): 4.16%

— Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): 4.15%

Again, you can complete the process by determining what portion of the $1,000 monthly dividend income you want to get from each stock, calculating the initial outlay for each stock, and summing them up to get the overall required investment.

Bottom Line

The research above has highlighted general approaches to earning $1,000 per month from dividend stocks for both passive and active investors.

However, since the financial situation of one investor is not the same as another’s, you will need to take this information and then discuss the best approach to adopt with your financial advisor.

In this way, you can develop a personalized strategy that will provide you with the income you need.

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How to Earn $1,000 a Month From Dividend Stocks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/25/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.