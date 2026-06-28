How the Clarity Act Could Impact Crypto

The cryptocurrency market is at a crossroads, with retail investors looking elsewhere, to artificial intelligence and its many tech offshoots,…

The cryptocurrency market is at a crossroads, with retail investors looking elsewhere, to artificial intelligence and its many tech offshoots, for opportunities. But could the prospective passing of the Clarity Act finally address long-standing transparency issues throughout the industry?

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, commonly known as the Clarity Act, has the potential to transform legislation surrounding crypto market structures, moving toward a brand-new U.S. framework for digital assets and seeking to clarify the roles of federal agencies.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here’s what investors need to know about the Clarity Act:

— What’s the status of the Clarity Act now?

— Opposition to the Clarity Act.

— How the Clarity Act would work.

— What does the Clarity Act mean for crypto investors?

— Will the Clarity Act pass the Senate?

— What could the Clarity Act do for transparency?

What’s the Status of the Clarity Act Now?

In May, the act cleared the Senate Banking Committee, increasing the chances of a floor vote. Should it pass, the Clarity Act would have the power to change the way tokens are classified, how crypto exchanges interact with regulators and how decentralized finance (DeFi) developers are treated.

Should the Clarity Act pass, more financial institutions may also gain the confidence to establish their own on-chain products in the U.S.

One of the biggest unknowns linked to the act is its ramifications for the market itself. At a time when Bitcoin (BTC) is 50% below its October 2025 all-time high, the reformation of crypto market structures may also help to reignite some investor enthusiasm toward digital assets.

J.P. Morgan analysts have called the prospective passing of the Clarity Act a “positive catalyst” for crypto during the second half of the year, which can help to establish a more trustworthy market for all participants.

Opposition to the Clarity Act

The sweeping crypto-market-structure bill is currently facing intense lobbying efforts and narrow margins on the Senate floor. The most significant pushback against the Clarity Act comes from traditional lenders.

The Independent Community Bankers of America, representing about 4,000 local U.S. banks, launched a six-figure, high-profile advertising push in Washington, D.C., against the legislation. The current Senate version of the bill allows crypto companies to offer certain incentives linked to stablecoin transactions, which the ICBA estimates could trigger a massive migration of liquidity, potentially draining up to $1.3 trillion in deposits from community banks. This, in turn, could cripple these banks’ ability to make loans to rural small businesses and farmers.

But what does the Clarity Act actually do? And what are the chances of it clearing the Senate? Let’s take a deeper look at the legislation itself:

How the Clarity Act Would Work

Inspired by the long-running debate over Bitcoin’s classification by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in years gone by, the Clarity Act intends to simplify the process of understanding whether a digital asset qualifies as a security or a commodity. In creating a clear framework for defining crypto assets, regulators can gain a stronger level of oversight.

The bill would see the SEC retain authority over digital assets that resemble investment contracts, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would oversee digital commodities as well as their respective spot markets.

Banking regulators would also take charge of crypto’s links to traditional finance, such as custody and the distribution of stablecoins. As a result, the act would bring a shift away from regulation by enforcement while creating a more bespoke rulebook for crypto markets.

With the prospect of clearer rules for listings, registration and disclosures, the Clarity Act could be a game-changer for small-cap coins, creating a simple path from early token sales to wider market trading.

[Read: What’s the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy? 6 Contenders]

What Does the Clarity Act Mean for Crypto Investors?

The Clarity Act has the potential to transform trust throughout the cryptocurrency landscape, particularly among altcoins, which could be better categorized for retail investors.

At a time when the ecosystem has been blighted by fraudulent activity and bogus meme coins, the prospect of fairly categorizing digital assets may represent a significant step in capturing a sense of safety and security when buying and holding coins.

While Bitcoin is already widely recognized as a commodity, and Ether (ETH) is gaining acceptance as an asset with commodity-related qualities, altcoins are still forced to operate in an undefined way. This can be particularly damaging for new digital assets tied to active teams, foundations or early-stage networks.

So, the act could add confidence in the trading of crypto assets. Some network tokens may fall outside securities rules, while assets tied to active teams offering a share in financial upside may still be recognized as securities.

The bill will have major ramifications for DeFi tokens, and could help decentralized services to become mainstream financial tools. The latest draft of the Clarity Act includes protections for some non-custodial developers and decentralized protocols, meaning that open-source projects and digital wallets could earn higher levels of investor trust.

According to CoinMarketCap’s Crypto Fear and Greed Index, sentiment for cryptocurrencies reached unprecedented lows in early 2026 and remains in “extreme fear” territory. The passing of the Clarity Act could be a catalyst for more confidence in the safety of buying and selling digital assets.

Will the Clarity Act Pass the Senate?

Not necessarily. If lawmakers can make time to address it, the Clarity Act will still have to overcome disagreements related to ethics rules and protections on decentralized finance.

As a result, Galaxy Digital researchers have pinned the odds of the bill passing before the end of the year at about 60%, down from previous odds of up to 75%, due to a narrowing window in which the Senate can vote on the bill.

Timing is one of the biggest threats to the bill. If lawmakers let it slip past the August recess, they may miss their chance to pass it. According to an X post by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, if the Clarity Act isn’t passed in 2026, the next chance for the bill to come into effect won’t be until “at least 2030.”

A recent political dust-up between President Donald Trump and lawmakers over the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is complicating matters. Trump has withheld his signature from a bipartisan housing bill, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, unless lawmakers also pass the SAVE Act. The housing bill, which passed Congress with an overwhelming majority, aims to alleviate the U.S. housing crisis by reducing barriers to construction and permitting, and preventing big private equity firms from snapping up single-family homes. The SAVE Act, on the other hand, is a contentious piece of legislation that requires voters to provide documents proving U.S. citizenship when they register and a photo ID when they vote.

What does this have to do with the Clarity Act? It’s a matter of priorities. Political gridlock right before the August recess could leave lawmakers with little time to deal with other legislation.

What Could the Clarity Act Do for Transparency?

Matters related to safety and security have blighted the cryptocurrency landscape since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, but the Clarity Act could deliver an unprecedented level of regulatory transparency at a time when sentiment in crypto continues to fall to historical lows.

Retail investors’ interest in AI has paved the way for the digital asset ecosystem to reset, and the introduction of Clarity Act could finally help altcoins and innovative DeFi projects stand out against fraudulent tokens and the threat of rug pulls.

Although there’s still a long way to go in creating a fair regulatory environment for crypto to flourish, the passing of the Clarity Act could be the catalyst that the industry has been waiting for. Many investors who have stuck with digital assets will have a keen eye on the bill’s progress in the weeks and months ahead.

More from U.S. News

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

7 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

7 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy

How the Clarity Act Could Impact Crypto originally appeared on usnews.com