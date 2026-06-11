How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/11/2026

U.S. stocks rallied to their best day in two months, and oil prices fell after President Donald Trump called off…

U.S. stocks rallied to their best day in two months, and oil prices fell after President Donald Trump called off his threat to bomb Iran in the evening. That raised hopes Thursday for a potential deal to get the global flow of oil going again.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8%, coming off a back-to-back drop that had yanked it back to where it was in early May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 2.5%. Strong gains for chip stocks helped offset a slide for Oracle.

Treasury yields eased sharply in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 127.31 points, or 1.8%, to 7,394.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 929.97 points, or 1.9%, to 50,848.75.

The Nasdaq composite rose 640.16 points, or 2.5%, to 25,809.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 85.57 points, or 3% to 2,921.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 10.56 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 18.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 100.23 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 87.53 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 548.80 points, or 8%.

The Dow is up 2,785.46 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,567.67 points, or 11%.

The Russell 2000 is up 439.12 points, or 17.7%.

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