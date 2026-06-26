How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/26/2026

Most of the U.S. stock market rose after oil prices eased back to where they were before the war with…

Most of the U.S. stock market rose after oil prices eased back to where they were before the war with Iran, but drops for AI stocks kept the market in check.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Friday, even though more stocks rose than fell within the index. The S&P 500 closed out just its second losing week in the last 13, largely because of drops for AI stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2%.

Indexes tumbled in South Korea and Japan earlier in the day. Treasury yields eased along with the fall in oil prices.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,354.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.51 points, or 0.1%, to 51,876.11.

The Nasdaq composite fell 60.99 points, or 0.2%, to 25,297.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.23 points, or 0.1% to 3,010.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 146.56 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 311.41 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,220.31 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.32 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.52 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 3,812.82 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,055.63 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 528.18 points, or 21.3%.

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