Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in…

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

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