HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.3…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $148.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $297.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIVE

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