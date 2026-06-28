Here’s How to Maximize the Benefits of the Chase Freedom Unlimited in 2026

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is a cash back card that provides significant value. It has no annual fee and…

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is a cash back card that provides significant value. It has no annual fee and earns at least 1.5% cash back for everyday purchases. Cardholders can maximize its benefits further by spending in bonus categories or pairing it with other Chase cards.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Maximize the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card’s Introductory Offers

If you just opened the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card or are considering doing so, one of the easiest ways to maximize your first-year value is to take advantage of its introductory offer. New cardholders can earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

In addition, the card offers a 15 months of 0% annual percentage rate introductory period on eligible purchases and balance transfers. However, once the promotional window closes, the card’s 18.24% to 27.74% variable APR will apply to any remaining balance. If you choose to transfer a balance to the card, keep in mind that you must pay a 3% balance transfer fee or $5, whichever is higher, on transfers within the first 60 days from opening the card. Afterward, the balance transfer fee increases to 5% or $5, whichever is higher.

Maximize the Highest-Earning Categories

Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 5% cash back on travel purchased through the Chase Travel? portal. However, before you book, it’s best to compare prices and the rewards you might miss out on from booking directly with a specific airline or hotel.

“It’s definitely worth comparing prices before booking,” says R.J. Weiss, a certified financial planner and founder of The Ways to Wealth, a personal finance website. “Sometimes Chase Travel offers deals you won’t find elsewhere. But all things being equal, I prefer booking direct whenever possible when it’s just a few extra percent.”

Dining and drugstore purchases earn 3% cash back, so maximize your benefits by prioritizing using the card in those categories. “As someone who holds over a dozen cards myself, I use my Chase Freedom Unlimited® on dining, with the goal of combining those points with one of my Chase cards that earns transferable points,” says Weiss.

Keep in mind that all other spending on the card earns 1.5% cash back. As a result, it might be worth it to put all of your other everyday purchases on the card unless you have a card in your wallet that earns more in that specific category.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Benefits You Might Overlook

There’s another key benefit cardholders might not consider. “The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with great purchase protection offerings, such as extended warranty coverage,” says Leslie H. Tayne, finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group.

For example, Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers extended warranty protection and zero liability protection. The extended warranty protection can add an extra year to products that have a manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less, for up to four years. Zero liability protection means you generally won’t be held liable for unauthorized purchases on your card.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Chase Freedom Flex®

Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex® is a no-annual-fee cash back card that offers similar benefits. Both cards offer a sign-up bonus of $200 after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Also, some of the cash back spending categories overlap, such as 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and 3% on drugstore purchases.

However, a key difference is that Chase Freedom Flex® offers rotating 5% cash back quarterly bonus categories, such as grocery stores (excluding big box stores like Walmart and Target) on up to $1,500 per quarter. Plus, unlike Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex® earns 1% cash back on purchases outside of its rotating bonus categories.

Maximize Your Chase Freedom Unlimited® Benefits With the Chase Trifecta

Pairing your Chase Freedom Unlimited® card with two other Chase cards, a strategy known as the Chase Trifecta, can also help maximize your benefits. When you use the Trifecta, “the Chase Freedom Unlimited becomes the base-earning card that you use for nonbonus spending, as well as dining and drugstore purchases,” says Weiss.

You could add the Chase Freedom Flex® card to the mix to take advantage of 5% rotating spending bonuses the Unlimited card doesn’t offer.

After establishing your base, you could add a higher-tier Chase card, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, to complete the Trifecta. Adding one of those cards gives you access to Chase’s airline and hotel transfer partners.

“If you transfer points to partners like Hyatt, it’s often possible to get substantially more value from your points than if you redeemed them for cash back,” Weiss says.

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Here’s How to Maximize the Benefits of the Chase Freedom Unlimited in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com