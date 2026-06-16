Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.15 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.89 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 3 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $11.19 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.48 cent at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $.96 a pound.

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