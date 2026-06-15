Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 1 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 2 cents at $5.83 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.06 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 2.5 cents at $11.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.68 cent at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.22 cents at $3.59 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $.97 a pound.

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