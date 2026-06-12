Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 1.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 1.5 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.85 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 1.75 cents at $11.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 1.77 cents at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.6 cents at $3.57 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 1.12 cents at $.97 a pound.

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