Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.87 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.27 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 2.13 cents at $2.44 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 5.93 cents at $3.37 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.7 cent at $.95 a pound.

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