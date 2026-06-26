Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 2.5 cents at $5.88 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 1.25 cents at $2.75 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.28 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.58 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.15 cent at $3.73 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.55 cent at $.93 a pound.

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