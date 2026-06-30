Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 10.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 10.5 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 8.5 cents at $5.78 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2 cents at $2.62 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 8.5 cents at $11.18 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 2.23 cents at $2.42 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.67 cents at $3.64 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.78 cent at $.94 a pound.

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