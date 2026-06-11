Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 1 cent at $5.88 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.18 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $11.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $3.55 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.22 cent at $.93 a pound.

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