Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.19 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 2.25 cents at $5.87 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 2.75 cents at $3.18 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 10 cents at $11.24 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.68 cents at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $3.55 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.15 cent at $.93 a pound.

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