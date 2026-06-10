Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.85 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.14 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.6 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.12 cent at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.93 a pound.

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