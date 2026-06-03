Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $6.03 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.36 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $11.68 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 1.08 cents at $2.47 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.68 cents at $3.46 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $.96 a pound.

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