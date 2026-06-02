Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $6.09 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.47 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $11.81 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.15 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.08 cents at $3.49 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.03 cent at $.95 a pound.

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