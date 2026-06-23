Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.97 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.04 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.12 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.47 cent at $3.71 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

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