Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 1 cent at $5.86 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 2.25 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.60 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.28 cent at $.93 a pound.

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