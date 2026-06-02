Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.75 cents at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 6.75 cents at $6.03 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 12.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 17 cents at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 1.08 cents at $2.48 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.58 cent at $3.49 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.53 cent at $.96 a pound.

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