Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 12 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 12 cents at $4.00 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 12.25 cents at $5.69 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 17.75 cents at $2.60 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 18.25 cents at $11.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.05 cent at $2.57 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.6 cents at $3.67 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 1.18 cents at $.94 a pound.

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