Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 8.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 8.75 cents at $4.11 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.86 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 3.25 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 7.75 cents at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1 cents at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 4.75 cents at $3.60 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.